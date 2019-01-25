Bomb kills two girls in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 1 (IANS) A bomb exploded on a mountain in Manipur’s Noney district on Friday, killing two teenage tribal sisters, police sources said.

The two had climbed the mountain near their Leisok village to fell trees for doing shifting cultivation. The victims were identified as Akhiuna Kamei (17) and Gaikhonlieu Kamei (15).

“The elder sister died on the spot while the younger one succumbed to the injuries on the way to hospital. Their mother was also injured and had to be hospitalised,” a police officer said.

The bodies were taken to Imphal for post-mortem. One report said the bomb appeared to be of World War II vintage.

But official speculation is that the bomb might have been buried there to attack insurgents of rival outfits. Some armed groups are active in the mountains of this district.

–IANS

