Bomb planted near Assam Rifles camp defused

Imphal July 31 (IANS) A powerful bomb planted near an Assam Rifles camp at Manipur’s border town Moreh was defused on Tuesday morning.

A police officer said the bomb stuffed inside a black bag was found in front of a shop at 7 p.m. on Monday. Police and Assam Rifles personnel cordoned off the area.

S. Ibomcha, the Superintendent of Police of Tengnoupal district, said the bomb was packed with RDX and weighed 1.1 kg. It was taken away to near the Hollenphai village where there was a controlled explosion.

The spot where the bomb was planted was 100 metres from a police station and about 200 metres from the camp of 11 Assam Rifles.

There have been bomb and gun attacks at Moreh town in recent years. Police say that soon after exploding bombs, the attackers cross over into Myanmar.

–IANS

