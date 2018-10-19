Bomb threat forces airliner to make emergency landing in Romania

Bucharest, Oct 26 (IANS) A plane operated by budget carrier Wizz Air made an emergency landing on Thursday at Bucharest International Airport due to a bomb threat, Romanian authorities said.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320, was carrying 173 passengers from Kutaisi, Georgia, to Warsaw, when the crew were alerted about a possible bomb on board, Efe reported.

The threat was conveyed in a telephone call to the Kutaisi terminal, Bucharest Airport spokesman Valentin Iordache said.

The pilot diverted to Bucharest, where the plane landed without incident.

Once the passengers and crew got off, the A320 was moved to an isolated area to proceed with a search of the plane and the baggage, Iordache said.

