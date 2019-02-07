Entertainment

Boney Kapoor to produce remake of Egyptian film

Views: 2

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Producer Boney Kapoor has taken the rights of Egyptian drama “Hepta: The Last Lecture” to remake the film in Hindi and other languages in India.

The film will be produced by Kapoor’s Bayview Projects and co-produced by Fresh Lime Films, read a statement issued on the former’s behalf.

Based on Mohamed Sadek’s best-selling book, “Hepta…”, directed by Hadi El Bagoury, revolves around the seven stages of love.

Kapoor said: “India and Egypt have been strongly influencing each other’s culture, arts and architecture since ancient times.

“It is a pleasure to cooperate with Egyptian cinema. I strongly believe that this is only the beginning and we shall soon be seeing films from Egypt and India being remade in their respective languages.”

ALSO READ:   Sonam is making brave choices: Anil Kapoor

Kapoor is also remaking Hindi film “Pink” in Tamil. Titled “AK 59”, it features superstar Ajith, and is currently being shot.

–IANS

rb/ab

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *