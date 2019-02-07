Boney Kapoor to produce remake of Egyptian film

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Producer Boney Kapoor has taken the rights of Egyptian drama “Hepta: The Last Lecture” to remake the film in Hindi and other languages in India.

The film will be produced by Kapoor’s Bayview Projects and co-produced by Fresh Lime Films, read a statement issued on the former’s behalf.

Based on Mohamed Sadek’s best-selling book, “Hepta…”, directed by Hadi El Bagoury, revolves around the seven stages of love.

Kapoor said: “India and Egypt have been strongly influencing each other’s culture, arts and architecture since ancient times.

“It is a pleasure to cooperate with Egyptian cinema. I strongly believe that this is only the beginning and we shall soon be seeing films from Egypt and India being remade in their respective languages.”

Kapoor is also remaking Hindi film “Pink” in Tamil. Titled “AK 59”, it features superstar Ajith, and is currently being shot.

