Book depicting Farhan as Milkha not part of Bengal school curriculum

Kolkata, Aug 20 (IANS) After filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar pointed out a “glaring error” made in a West Bengal school book which depicted him as legendary athlete Milkha Singh, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Monday said the book was not part of government schools’ curriculum.

“Thanks Farhan. Ref the wrong pic of Milkha Singh. Checked with education minister of state. He tells me it isn’t a textbook for government schools. Nor is it published by government,” he said in a tweet.

“Trying to track the private publishing company. They ought to correct the mistake in future editions,” the MP added.

Farhan, who played the title role in the Indian track and field legend Milkha Singh’s biopic “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, replied: “Appreciate your response. Tagged you since you take education very seriously.”

On Sunday, Farhan had tweeted, “To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal. There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singhji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book? Sincerely”.

Among his many achievements, Mikha Singh was the first Indian to clinch an individual athletics gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1958.

–IANS

