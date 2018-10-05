Book Parrikar, Parsekar in mining scam: Congress to Governor

Panaji, Oct 10 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday met Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and demanded registration of an FIR against Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and his predecessor Laxmikant Parsekar in an alleged mining lease renewal scam.

The ‘scam’ involved renewal of 88 mining leases, a process which was struck down by the Supreme Court in February this year.

“We have asked the Governor to direct the Chief Vigilance Officer to file a First Information Report against Parrikar, Parsekar and officials of the mines ministry and the Chief Minister’s Office for having committed illegalities by hurriedly resorting to mass renewals of mining leases,” said state Congress president Girish Chodankar.

Chodankar said that a petition requesting the registration of the FIR was submitted to Sinha on Wednesday. The party has already petitioned state Director General of Police and Chief Secretary requesting filing of an FIR on the same issue.

The Goa Lokayukta is probing a complaint filed by a local NGO, Goa Foundation, which has alleged a Rs 1.44-lakh crore scam in the renewal of 88 mining leases, in which former Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar is one of the accused.

Parsekar has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the mining leases were renewed in adherence to an official mining policy instituted by his predecessor Parrikar.

The BJP has also rejected the allegations levelled by Congress against Parrikar in the past, calling them “baseless” and “unsubstantiated”.

