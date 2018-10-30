Book with photographs of iconic architectures of Kolkata unveiled

Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) A coffee table book, “Kolkata Happening City”, with more than 2,700 photographs of iconic buildings and unique facts on its distinctive old-world architecture was launched here on Tuesday.

The photographs beautifully encapsulate the known, the anonymous, the evident and the nooks and corners of the city showing all the architectural shifts that the eastern metropolis has witnessed over the decades

Conceptuaised by Mudar Patherya and unveiled by the Belani group, the book is virtually an encyclopedia of the city’s magnificent architecture facade, recounting unknown facts about landmarks like the spectacular Victoria Memorial, the iconic Howrah Bridge, Raj Bhavan, Marble Palace, Nakhoda Masjid, St. Andrew’s Church, Calcutta High Court, Howrah Station along with Eden Garden, Presidency University as also the famous restaurants like, Mocambo.

The book was launched by the legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee in the presence of Bratya Basu, West Bengal’s Minister of Biotechnology Science and Technology.

