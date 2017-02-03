Boomerang kids clash with parents’ retirement goals: Survey

The boomerang effect is in full swing as many millennials continue to lean on the boomer generation for financial support, according to a recent TD survey.

“As a parent or grandparent it’s natural to want to help our kids and grandkids who may be facing financial challenges such as finding full-time employment or paying their day-to-day expenses,” says Rowena Chan, Senior Vice President, TD Wealth Financial Planning. “It’s important that this desire to help is balanced with the goals you have when it comes to retirement.”

Overall, 62 per cent of the boomer generation feels the “déjà -boom” effect is preventing them from saving enough for retirement. The survey also revealed that the trade off between providing financial support and saving for retirement is placing boomers under a considerable amount of financial stress. It’s not surprising that more than half (58 per cent) of boomers report feeling financially stressed and say their retirement savings are being impacted by their extended financial support of boomerang kids, as one in four Canadian boomers admit to supporting their adult children or grandchildren.

The added financial stress brought on by this arrangement isn’t unnoticed by millennial offspring. In fact, almost half of millennials (44 per cent) who depend on their boomer parents or grandparents for support are aware that their financial situation will mean fewer retirement savings, while 43 per cent of millennials admit they are willing to cut costs when facing economic difficulty before asking for financial help.

TD offers the following advice for boomer parents who are working towards retirement and boomerang kids who want to be independent:

Be Ready for Whatever Life Throws Your Way

Despite this new reality, it is important to understand that your retirement goals are still within reach. Meeting with a financial planner and doing a goals-based assessment is key to determining what your options might be for supporting your kids while keeping your plans for retirement on track. Work with a planner to identify your short, medium and long term goals, and make sure they align with your kids’ goals so everyone is working toward the same overall objective.

Negotiate the Return

Discuss how everyone can contribute to the household budget and operations. For example, you may be able to cover the basics like room and board, but other living expenses like cell phone bills, car payments, or financial support for recreational activities are additional costs that could be covered independently.

Prepare to “Relaunch”

Whether it’s your newly married daughter and her spouse and child, or your son who recently graduated and has moved back home, there are plenty of opportunities to educate all family members on the importance of being fiscally responsible and working toward financial independence. Invite them to join in your financial conversations to discuss how to navigate their current circumstances and establish good financial habits. When meeting with a planner, look for someone who has experience working in multi-generation family dynamics in order to receive advice that is specific to your particular situation.

Decide When to Release

As you and your offspring are mapping out financial action plans, identify a date when you will no longer be financially committed to each other. As you approach this date, set up a series of mini-goals that will allow you to free up funds to divert toward your retirement savings while ensuring that your kids are meeting the savings targets they set in their own financial plan. Work with your planner to ensure these goals are S.M.A.R.T.: Specific, Measureable, Agreed upon, Realistic and Time-based. S.M.A.R.T. goal-setting provides the preparation, focus and motivation needed to achieve your objectives and boomerang yourself to success.

For more information, please visit td.com/retireready or join the conversation on Twitter by following hashtag #RetireReady – CINEWS