Bopanna, Roger-Vasselin crash out of French Open

Paris, June 5 (IANS) Indian star Rohan Bopanna and his French partner E. Roger-Vasselin crashed out of the French Open tennis tournament following a straight-sets loss in the men’s doubles quarter-finals here on Tuesday.

The 13th seeded Indo-French combination went down 6-7, 2-6 to eighth seeds Nikola Mektic of Croatia and Austria’s Alexander Peya in an hour and 32 minutes.

In the semi-finals, Mektic and Peya will meet the winners of the last eight clash between Nicolás Jarry of Chile and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina and the sixth seeded French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

This is the second time this year that Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin have come up short at a major tournament. The duo had earlier crashed out of the second round of the Australian Open in January year.

