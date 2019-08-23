Boris Becker to coach German team at ATP Cup

Berlin, Aug 30 (IANS) Germany tennis legend Boris Becker has confirmed that he will coach the German team at the inaugural ATP Cup tournament next year in Australia.

“Alexander Zverev asked me and I accepted,” six-time Grand Slam winner Becker, who is also head of men’s tennis at Germany’s national tennis federation, said on Thursday at the US Open, reports Xinhua news agency.

World No. 6 Zverev is expected to lead the German team at the men’s ATP Cup, which will replace the mixed-team Hopman Cup.

The first edition takes place from January 3 to 12, with 24 teams playing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, which then also stages the final round.

