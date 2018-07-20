Borussia Dortmund pip Manchester City 1-0

Chicago, July 21 (IANS) Midfielder Mario Götze’s penalty helped Borussia Dortmund to a 1-0 win against Manchester City in the opening match of the ninth edition of the International Champions Cup tournament at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The game’s only goal came in the 28th minute of the first half on Friday when the German team was handed a penalty after a foul by Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko of the English club, reports Efe.

Both teams fielded their youngest players in order to give them international experience and exposure before the next league season.

The goal proved to be the most thrilling part of the game, in which locals cheered American midfielder Christian Pulisic, who plays for the German club.

Thirty-five thousand fans turned up to watch the match.

