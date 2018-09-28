Borussia Dortmund thrash Monaco 3-0 in Champions League

Berlin, Oct 4 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund thrashed Monaco 3-0 in their Champions League match, with goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen, Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus in a game that showed a clear improvement in the second half after some difficulties in the first.

In the first half the two teams offered little attacking football and there were hardly any goal scoring opportunities on Wednesday night.

For Monaco, the most notable was a mid-range shot of Tielemans in the 18th minute that Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki had to deflect to a corner, reports Efe news.

Dortmund, on the other hand, came twice with danger. The first, with a shot from Paco Alcacer and the second with a shot inside the area by Marius Wolf.

Monaco’s Swiss goalkeeper Diego Benaglio later suffered a muscle injury and had to be replaced.

Dortmund’s first goal finally came in the 51st minute thanks to Bruun Larsen, who replaced Wolf at the beginning of the second half.

Larsen’s goal changed the game completely. The German team gained more confidence and scored another goal in the 72nd minute thanks to a shot from Paco Alcacer, assisted by Reus.

Monaco had little to strike back and in the 92nd minute, Reus scored one more goal and secured the 3-0 victory for Dortmund.

