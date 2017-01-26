Borussia Dortmund’s Adrian on loan to Granada

Granada (Spain), Jan 26 (IANS) Granada announced on Thursday that seasoned Colombian striker Adrian Ramos has joined the Spanish football club on loan from Borussia Dortmund.

The agreement between the two clubs was finalised on Thursday after several days of negotiations and stipulates that the 31-year-old will stay at Granada until June 30, reports Efe.

Adrian has already passed the medical and joined the training session with the Spanish club on Tuesday, with permission from Dortmund.

The Colombian striker started his career at Colombia’s America De Cali and played in the 2011 Copa America and the 2014 World Cup with his national team.

Adrian played at Bundesliga’s side Hertha Berlin for five seasons before his move to Dortmund in 2014.

Adrian is the third deal for the Spanish La Liga club in the winter transfer window.

