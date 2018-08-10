Botafogo beat Nacional in Copa Sudamericana tie

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 17 (IANS) Brazilian football club Botafogo advanced to the round of 16 to face Bahia after defeating the Paraguayan Nacional 2-0 in a match of the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana.

The second goal in the 88th minute of Thursday’s match by Botafogo’s Chilean midfielder Leo Valencia catapulted the team to the next round, as it extended the score to 2-0, which was enough to overcome Nacional’s advantage from the first leg when they won 2-1 in Asuncion.

Botafogo started scoring in the 37th minute with a header from midfielder Rodrigo Lindoso, reports EFE news agency.

The game, played at the Nilton Santos stadium, was interrupted in the first half due to several minutes of a power blackout in a sector of the stands.

In a more dynamic second half in which Botafogo unleashed its stronger attack, the decisive score was made by the Chilean two minutes before the end.

In the next round, Botafogo will face their compatriots Bahia, which beat the Uruguayan team Cerro in San Salvador 2-0 and tied 1-1 in Montevideo.

–IANS

