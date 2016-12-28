Botafogo pursue Colombian striker Caicedo

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 28 (IANS) Brazilian football giants Botafogo are in talks to sign Colombian striker Juan Fernando Caicedo from Independiente Medellin, according to media reports.

Botafogo’s board has approved the move but is attempting to bargain down Independiente Medellin’s asking price of $2.5 million, Xinhua quoted a report from the Lance newspaper on Tuesday.

The Rio de Janeiro club has not ruled out the possibility of a loan move, the report added.

Caicedo has scored 29 goals in 97 matches for Medellin since joining the club from Atletico Huila two years ago.

Botafogo qualified for next year’s Copa Libertadores — South America’s top club football competition — by finishing fifth in Brazil’s Serie A championship this year.

–IANS

