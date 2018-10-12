Bottom-dwelling Atlas, Veracruz set to square off in MSL

Guadalajara (Mexico), Oct 18 (IANS) The two teams at the bottom of the table in the Mexican soccer league’s Apertura championship, Atlas and Veracruz, will square off here on Friday.

The match-up at Atlas’ home ground, Jalisco Stadium, will be a battle between Mexican soccer’s most inept offensive and defensive teams, reports Efe.

Last-place Atlas (five points), which has a record of one win, two draws and nine defeats in 12 matches, has scored a league-low four goals in the Apertura, the first championship of the 2018-2019 Liga MX season.

Veracruz is in second-to-last place with nine points and has surrendered more goals than any other team (25).

Liga MX action will continue Friday after an international break in which Mexico’s national team defeated Costa Rica 3-2 and lost to Chile 1-0.

