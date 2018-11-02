Bottom-ranked Ligue 1 side Guingamp sacks coach Kombouare

Paris, Nov 6 (IANS) Bottom-ranked Ligue 1 club En Avant de Guingamp on Tuesday sacked coach Antoine Kombouare, just weeks after extending his contract until 2020, as the team had earned only seven points in 12 matches this season.

The New Caledonian coach, 54, joined the club in 2016, and in his two previous campaigns had managed to keep the team in the middle of the French league standings, despite being one of the clubs with the lowest budget in Ligue 1, reports Efe.

“The management of the first team is assigned to Vincent Rautureau (director of the training centre) and Sylvain Didot (N3 coach), pending the appointment of a new coach,” Guingamp said in a statement.

Kombouare played for five seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, and started coaching PSG’s first team in 2009.

He led PSG to claim the Coupe de France in 2010 but was dismissed in December 2011, after the club had been bought by Qatari royal investors over the summer.

–IANS

gau/bg