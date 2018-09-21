Bourdain remembered at final ‘Parts Unknown’ screening

New York, Sep 23 (IANS) Late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s last voiceover for “Parts Unknown” was about how he always tried to do his best.

A packed, emotional house discovered this at the Tribeca TV festival screening of the show’s upcoming Kenya episode — the twelfth and final season premiere featuring “United Shades of America” host W. Kamau Bell.

Bourdain wanted to emphasise a point that has sometimes gotten lost in his work, reports variety.com.

“I do my best,” he said of his exploratory travel around the world, adding: “I look, I listen. But in the end, I know it’s my story. Not Kamau’s, not Kenya’s. Those stories have yet to be heard.”

The voiceover, which airs after the credits on the episode, is one that not something his producers quite understood when Bourdain wrote it.

“We didn’t have any idea what the f*ck he was talking about,” said director Morgan Fallon.

But after Bourdain died in June, they revisited the tape and “it was almost uncanny”.

