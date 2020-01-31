Bowlers shine as wickets tumble in MI junior cricket meet

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Aryan Mandavkars destructive bowling set up a one-sided win for NG Vartak English School against SM Shetty International School in the Under 14 Boys category of Mumbai Indians Junior cricket tournament at Cross Maidan on Thursday.

Mandavkar’s 8-over spell included four maidens as he bagged eight wickets for just five runs to bundle out the opponents for a paltry 59 in 18.5 overs, closing the match with a margin of 132 runs.

Earlier, batting first, NG Vartak made 191/7 in 39 overs. Varad Padhye (59) struck a brilliant half century while Krishna Upadhyay supported him ably with a 37-run knock.

The total proved too much in the end for SM Shetty boys as Mandavkar ran through their batting line-up.

In another match, Devam Parekh of SVKM JV Parekh International School scalped six wickets to help his team defeat C.P. Goenka International School by 212 runs.

JV Parekh School rode on half centuries by Archit Shah (82) and Ishann Kumar (52) to set up a total of 266/8 in 35 overs.

In response, C. P. Goenka School batsmen surrendered before the impressive bowling of Devam and Co and were eventually bowled out for 54 runs in 15.5 overs. Devam walked home with the Player of the Match award.

Saurabh Mahadik played a crucial knock of 70 runs to lead a thrilling five-run win for Balmohan VMS against Cardinal Gracias High School, Bandra at Sunder CC.

Mahadik stayed put amidst the fall of wickets at the other end to take Balmohan to a fighting score of 165 before being all out in 25 overs. Cardinal Gracias used up all of 40 overs to get to the target but they fell just short with a wicket in hand.

Meanwhile, in the U-16 Girls’ category, Pratiksha Pawar of IES Navi Mumbai scored a phenomenal hundred and later took one wicket to star in the team’s emphatic 202-run win over St. Joseph’s Convent School, Bandra. Pratiksha’s unbeaten knock of 132 runs in 73 balls took IES Navi Mumbai to 298/5 in 22 overs. In response, St. Joseph’s team were bundled out for 96 runs.

