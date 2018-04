Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) Indian boxer Amit Panghal entered the semi-finals of the men’s light flyweight (49 kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Tuesday.

Amit defeated Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland 4:1 in the quarter-finals.

Amit has now ensured a medal for India as those in the last fourth stage are assured of a place on the podium.

