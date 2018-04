Gold Coast (Australia), April 9 (IANS) Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki entered the quarter-finals of the men’s flyweight (52 kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Solanki defeated Akimos Annang Ampiah of Ghana by a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the round of 16.

The Indian dominated the bout from start to finish, using his superior technique and hand speed to force Ampiah on to the defensive for the most part.

