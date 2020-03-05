Boxer Vikas one win away from Oly qualification

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Former Asian Games gold medallist boxer Vikas Krishan (69kg) put up a dominating performance to begin his Olympic qualification campaign with a one-sided unanimous decision win against Kyrgyzstans Nursultan Mamataly in Amman, Jordan, on Friday.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist took apart his younger opponent in the second round after a cautious first round. Mamataly came out swinging in the third and tried to keep up the attack, but Krishan took full advantage of the gulf in experience. He was comfortable when pushed back to the rope and kept raining punches on Mamataly whenever possible.

Krishan will now face Quincy Sewonrets Okazawa of Japan in the next round as he looks to qualify for the Olympics a third consecutive time. Indian boxers are thus far unbeaten in the qualifiers in Amman. Naman Tanwar will be in action later in the day. He is up ahainst Syria’s Alaa Aldin Ghousoon in the 91kg round of 16 bout.

