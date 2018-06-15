Boxers Amit, Gaurav enter Chemistry Cup semis

Halle (Germany), June 21 (IANS) Commonwealth Games medallists Amit Panghal (49kg) and Gaurav Solanki (52kg) stormed into the semi-finals of their respective weight categories and assured themselves of medals at the Chemistry Cup boxing tournament here.

Amit defeated Germany’s Christopher Goman 5-0, while Gaurav recorded a comprehensive win over Russia’s Vadim Kudriakov by a similar margin in the bouts held late Wednesday night.

Amit, the Gold Coast silver medallist will now be up against a formidable opponent in Cuba’s Damian Arce Duarte, who got a bye in the opening round.

Gaurav, who claimed a gold in the CWG, will face Ireland’s Conor Quinn in his semifinal bout.

Earlier, CWG gold medallist Vikas Krishan (75kg) had entered the quarter-finals with a facile win over Ireland’s Nevin Michael on Wednesday.

However, it was curtains for the CWG silver medallist Manish Kaushik (60kg), bronze medallist Naman Tanwar (91kg) and former Asian youth silver medallist Ankush Dahiya (60kg) after losing their respective opening bouts.

Manish went down 1-4 to Cuba’s Lazaro Jorge Alvarez Estrada, while Naman lost to the Netherland’s Roy Korving in another split verdict. Ankush also crashed out in similar fashion after losing to Russia’s Artur Subkhankulov 1-4.

–IANS

