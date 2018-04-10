Boxers Amit, Gaurav, Manish enter CWG finals (Third Lead)

Gold Coast (Australia), April 13 (IANS) Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki and Manish Kaushik entered the finals of their respective categories at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday.

Amit outclassed Juma Miiro of Uganda by a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the semi-finals of the men’s light flyweight (49 kilogram) category.

Gaurav overcame a tough fight from Vidanalange Ishan Bandara of Sri Lanka in the last four stage of the men’s flyweight (52kg) division.

Kaushik got the better of James McGivern of Northern Ireland in a tough, tactical battle in the men’s lightweight (60kg) semi-finals.

However, the Indian camp faced disappointment in the men’s heavyweight (91kg) division as the promising Naman Tanwar lost in the semi-finals.

The talented youngster lost 0-4 in tough, well-contested bout against Jason Whateley of Australia.

Naman will however, return with a bronze medal.

