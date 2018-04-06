Boxers Amit, Naman enter CWG semis

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Naman Tanwar entered the semi-finals of their respective weight categories at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Tuesday.

Amit defeated Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland 4:1 in the quarter-finals of the men’s light flyweight (49 kilogram) category.

Naman meanwhile outclassed Samoa’s Frank Masoe by a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the heavyweight (91kg) division.

Both boxers have ensured medals for India as those in the last fourth stages are assured of a place on the podium.

Despite the final verdict, it was by no means an easy victory for Amit.

The opening round was evenly matched with both boxers maintaining a high tempo. Amit found it difficult to penetrate Aqueel’s defence and land blows to the head.

Amit did better in the second round, changing his tactics by landing more body shots and attacking his opponent’s defence from different angles.

The Indian dominated the third round, putting Aqeel under pressure with his superior hand speed and feet movements.

Later in the day, Naman had a much easier day in office against Masoe.

The 19-year-old Indian used his superior height, power and hand speed to pepper his oppoinent with a constant barrage of punches.

The Samoan managed to land very few punches as Naman used his excellent reflexes to good effect.

The Indian dominated all the three rounds and it came as no surprise when all the five judges voted in his favour at the end.

–IANS

ajb/