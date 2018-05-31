Boxers Povetkin, Joshua to clash for WBA title

Moscow, June 2 (IANS) A bout for the World Boxing Association (WBA) champions title between Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin and UKs WBA belt holder Anthony Joshua is likely to be held later this year in Britain, the Russian boxer has said.

“I am now the mandatory challenger for the WBA world champion’s belt, which currently belongs to Joshua,” Povetkin said in an interview with TASS news agency.

In early April, the WBA green-lighted a fight between Povetkin and Joshua and gave the teams of both fighters a period of 30 days to settle negotiations. The British boxer, however, announced later that his prime aim was to fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) champion’s belt against American boxer Deontay Wilder.

“It is still unclear when and where this fight will happen as everything depends on our promoters,” Povetkin said.

“However, I believe the fight is more likely to be held in Great Britain this autumn. I will begin with my training sessions, when the exact date of the bout is announced,” the 38-year-old Russian boxer added.

–IANS

ajb/bg