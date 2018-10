Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) A 15-year-old boy died after he was hit by a train while clicking a selfie with another moving train in West Bengal’s Purba Burdwan district, police said on Sunday.

Biswajit Turi was clicking the selfie near Noadar Dhal station when he was hit by the train on Friday, an official said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

–IANS

