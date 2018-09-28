Boy drowns in temple tank in Goa

Panaji, Sep 29 (IANS) A four-year-old boy drowned in a water tank in the premises of a temple at the port town of Vasco, located 35 km from Panaji, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ronit Patil. He fell into the water tank at the Kanteshwar temple located in Vasco’s Mangor hill area, while he was playing near it.

“He fell into the tank and could not come out of it,” a spokesperson for the Vasco police station told reporters here.

The body has been sent to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem.

–IANS

