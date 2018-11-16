‘Boy Erased’ made me re-evaluate my sense of faith: Director

Los Angeles, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor-director Joel Edgerton says “Boy Erased” made me re-evaluate his sense of faith.

“It made me re-evaluate my sense of faith and reinforced my commitment to acceptance,” Edgerton said in a statement to IANS.

“This process has taught me so much about loving others and in turn about myself. It brought me in contact with the most incredible amount of passionate, open-minded and loving people,” he added.

The director says “it has opened my eyes and heart to different worlds that I didn’t know existed”.

“That even though we may be different from one another, the one intrinsic human emotion we share is love. Love will always prevail, love will always win and that is what this film is all about.”

Based on the memoir by Garrard Conley of the same name, the gay conversation drama showcases the true story of a young man Jared’s ( Lucas Hedges) struggle to find himself while being forced to question every aspect of his identity. The film has been brought to India by Universal Pictures International India. It released on November 16.

It also features Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe. Cherry Jones, Xavier Dolan, Troye Sivan, Joe Alwyn, Emily Hinkler, Jesse LaTourette, David Joseph Craig, Theodore Pellerin, Madelyn Cline, and Britton Sear.

