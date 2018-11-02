Boy falls into septic tank, dies

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) A three-year-old boy on Friday died after falling into a septic tank in an abandoned house here, police said.

The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. when Dhruv was playing outside his residence at Narlea’s Sanjay Colony, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Sharma said.

“When her mother came out of her house, she did not find Dhruv. Neighbours too started looking for him,” Sharma said.

A neighbour, Hari Shankar, saw the body floating body in over eight feet deep tank, the officer said. A case of negligence has been filed against the owner of the under-constructed building.

–IANS

