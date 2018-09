Srinagar, Sep 18 (IANS) The body of a 12-year-old boy was found on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, police said.

The body of Faisal, a Class 6 student who went messing from his home in Busaebugh village of Ganderbal on Monday, was found in the paddy fields some distance away from his home, a police officer said.

–IANS

