Boy kidnapped at gunpoint, suspects in custody

For some it is hard to believe that a 16-year-old Brampton boy can be kidnapped at gunpoint at the Brampton Soccer Centre in broad daylight and yet that is just what happened last Friday.

In that shocking incident, the three people believed responsible for it are now in police custody.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m. at the sports facility at Sandalwood Parkway and Dixie Road when the boy was engaged and “forced into a vehicle at gunpoint.

He was then relieved of his cellphone. He tried to run away but was not able to and was assaulted by the group, according to police. He was then driven to his home where witnesses interrupted the kidnapping, but the assailants then fled the area in their vehicle.

An extensive manhunt was launched by Peel police and arrests were made later in the evening.

Tej Boparai, 20, and a 17-year-old boy, both from Richmond Hill, along with a 16-year-old from Scarborough, have been charged with using an imitation firearm, kidnapping with the intent to cause a person to be confined or imprisoned, weapons dangerous, robbery, assault and assault with a weapon.

The 17-year-old received an additional charge of breach of recognizance. He and the accused from Scarborough cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

With such incidents on the rise, teens should be cautioned about being aware of their surroundings. Parents should as far as possible monitor their children’s whereabouts and encourage them to be in groups rather than find themselves in deserted areas where the chances of being mugged for things such as cellphones and other devices could happen in a matter of minutes.

Anyone with information can call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. -CINEWS