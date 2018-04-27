Boycott call for Venezuelan presidential polls

Caracas, May 4 (IANS) The opposition parties in Venezuela have said they will not participate in the May 20 presidential elections and urged citizens to refrain from “validating the fraud”.

The opposition coalition, Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) also called for more protests against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on the day of the vote, Efe news reported.

On behalf of the MUD, Congresswoman Delsa Solorzano announced that suspending the May 20 elections “is what suits the national interest the most and is what the government should do to restore democratic rules”.

However, she made it clear that “not participating in this May 20 elections does not mean we are not willing to participate in future elections”.

If Maduro should win the elections, as many predict, the coalition “will not recognise the regime”, she said.

–IANS

in/