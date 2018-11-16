Boyle bags brace against Lebanon as Socceroos bid farewell to Tim Cahill

Sydney, Nov 20 (IANS) Australia defeated Lebanon 3-0 in a friendly match on Tuesday, as the Socceroos bid farewell to Tim Cahill, the country’s record goalscorer.

A first half double from Scotland-born Martin Boyle, who was making his first senior international start, set the home side on their way to a comfortable victory in a game which was billed as #ThanksTim, a reference to Tim Cahill’s final appearance for the national side, reports Efe.

Boyle’s first goal came from a fierce shot from outside the box which was deflected past the Lebanon goalkeeper, while his second came from inside the six-yard box after a header had crashed back off the crossbar.

The debutant also had a hand in Australia’s third goal, providing an assist for Mathew Leckie to add a third goal on 68 minutes, as he demonstrated there may yet be promising years ahead, despite Cahill’s retirement.

The 38-year-old Cahill, who came off the bench in the second half for a farewell cameo, has made 108 appearances for the national team, including at four FIFA World Cups, scoring 50 goals.

In Germany in 2006, he became the first Australian to score a goal at a World Cup.

–IANS

tri/