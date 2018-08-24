Boyle refused to kill off James Bond

Los Angeles, Aug 26 (IANS) Director Danny Boyle quit the James Bond franchise after he “refused to kill off Daniel Craigs 007 in spectacular finale to 25th film”.

According to sources, Craig, who is said to be filming his final 007 movie, and producer Barbara Broccoli, are believed to have wanted the Bond to die in a “spectacular finale”.

But Oscar-winner Boyle refused to kill off the secret agent, labelling the idea “ridiculous”, reports thesun.co.uk.

A source said: “There were discussions about killing off Bond in dramatic fashion at the end. It would be a final hurrah for Daniel, and leave fans hanging.

“It would also leave it open for a twist in the next instalment – either Bond hadn’t died or there could be a Doctor Who-esque regeneration with a new actor. There were clashes over budget and there’s pandemonium among crew with people leaving the production left, right and centre.

“There are fears the film will be put back months and backroom staff are worried about where their next pay cheque is coming from.”

It was announced this week that Boyle had quit over “creative differences”.

