Boyzlife heading to India in May

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Band Boyzlife, with musicians Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, formerly of Boyzone and Westlife respectively, will be coming to India for the first time in May for a multi-city tour.

Percept Live, the creators of Sunburn, is bringing the band to the country for their live intellectual property ‘FLY’. The gig will be held on May 19 in Mumbai and May 20 in Bengaluru, read a statement from the organisers.

“We are so excited to come to India and sing all of our hits from Boyzone and Westlife. It’s going to be a great night, and I hope to see all of our fans there. We both are super exited and looking forward to the India tour,” the band members said in a joint statement.

Titled ‘Boyzlife Live’, the concert will feature the perfect blend of the hits of Boyzone and Westlife to celebrate the success of each of their bands.

The first edition of Percept Live’s ‘FLY’ music festival was held in 2015 with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live, said: “In 2018, Percept Live will not only deliver the best in class music experience to our fans but also scale up in different formats in order to increase our geographical footprint and reach. We will be customising every event pan India in such a manner that fans will get to enjoy a world class entertainment experience of all genres.

“The Boyzlife India Tour is our attempt to scale up in order to reach a different crowd without compromising on the experience and quality of the intellectual property.”

