Boyzone would like to team up with Spice Girls

Los Angeles, Sep 17 (IANS) All-men band Boyzone have said they would like to join forces with the Spice Girls to form a super group in the same way as Busted and McFly did when they created McBusted.

Boyzone features Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, Mikey Graham and Keith Duffy, who are planning to call time on their 25-year career after a final tour in 2019.

Duffy quipped: “We’ve spoken to the girls – and this is an exclusive – we are going do a SpiceZone, like the McBusted thing. All of them (will do it)!”

The Spice Girls reunion has been shrouded in mystery, with no definite plans in place but Keating believes Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Mel B will be reuniting without Victoria Beckham, and even with a reduced line-up, he thinks it will be “great” to have them back, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “I believe they are getting back without Posh and I think it’s great to have the girls back in whatever shape, the music was brilliant, it was a very important time for pop music, Take That, Boyzone and the Spice Girls, and they were a phenomenon, they were huge globally, the movement, girl power, was a brilliant thing so it will be great to have them back.”

Meanwhile, the “No matter what” group have promised fans attending their final tour will get to hear everything they want to.

–IANS

dc/nn/