Brad Pitt very good kisser, says former girlfriend

Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) Actor Brad Pitt is “very good” at kissing, says his former girlfriend and singer Sinitta.

During an appearance on TV show “New Year Spectacular”, which is yet to air, Sinitta opened up about her past relationship with Pitt, reports aceshowbiz.com.

When the host asked Sinitta: “Call me Cupid, but Brad Pitt is single again and you two used to date didn’t you?”, the “Toy Boy” hitmaker replied: “We did! We did. He has been calling and you know what I said? ‘Brad. Move on.'”

The host added: “Nice one. Is he a good kisser?”

Sinitta said: “He is a very good kisser.”

Pitt and Sinitta dated in 1988. Following their split, both have been married and divorced.

Sinitta was married to Andy Willner from 2002 to 2010. Around the same time, Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston, from 2000 to 2005.

–IANS

ks/rb