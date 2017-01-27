Bradley Cooper ‘excited’ by baby scans

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (IANS) Actor Bradley Cooper reportedly gets “excited” every time he sees a scan of his and partner Irina Shayk’s unborn child.

According to a source, Cooper is already showing signs he is going to be a dotting father to his child.

“Bradley has been there for her and is loving seeing the baby grow inside her,” the source told eonline.com.

“They share those moments when the baby kicks and they can’t wait! Bradley has been taking her to her doctor visits and is so excited every time they see the baby. She is very healthy and the baby is as well,” the source added.

–IANS

sas/nn/