‘Brahmastra’ release date pushed to Christmas 2019

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) The release date for the first part of director Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy adventure trilogy titled “Brahmastra” has been pushed to December 2019.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 15, 2019.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film, on Tuesday tweeted a poster which read: “‘Brahmastra’ now releasing on Christmas 2019.”

He captioned the image: “Part 1! ‘Brahmastra’, Christmas 2019, Dharma Movies written and directed by Ayan Mukerji.”

“Brahmastra” is a fantasy film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

This will be the first time Amitabh will be sharing screen space with Ranbir and Alia together. A part of the film has been shot in Tel Aviv, Israel.

