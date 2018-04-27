Brain Duel Games launched

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Brain Duel Games Pvt. Ltd. on Saturday launched a first of its kind mind sports league series.

A carefully selected array of mind sports including chess, e-gaming and quiz among others have been brought together to attract nationwide talent to take part in the league series scheduled for October 2018.

The competition will be played in a tournament as well as league format across all mind sports categories. The mind sport tournaments will have an open entry structure, where amateurs and professionals can both participate. The selection process will be both online and offline formats.

Brain Duel was co-founded by Gaurav Gaggar and Kunal Lalani.

“Through Brain Duel, we shall make an effort to give a much needed structure and platform to all players, who seek mind sports as a potential sporting career. We intend to align ourselves with the official federations and governing bodies for a smooth flow of the league and work with them to create a fan and brand oriented league conducive to the growth of the sport,” Gaggar said.

The league format will be team-based, wherein teams representing different regions will compete at the national level for cumulative prizes in excess of Rs 5 Crores over a 3-day extravaganza.

The launch event was graced by woman chess player Tania Sachdev and Bollywood Actor Arjun Rampal.

–IANS

pur/vm