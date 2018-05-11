Brampton City Council endorses transformation plan

After months of consultations with 11,000 residents, the plan Brampton 2040 Vision was presented at the council meeting Monday. Brampton City Council voted unanimously to endorse a new plan to transform the city over the next 22 years.

The plan was headed by noted urban planner Larry Beasley who could not be more pleased by the outcome.

Several councillors foreshadowed the result of the vote by heaping praise on Beasley’s proposal ahead of the meeting.

Councillor Gael Miles thanked Beasley for his work and proclaimed, “this is it.”

Councillor Jeff Bowman claimed there are many hard calls to make as a councillor but said the vision vote wasn’t one of them.

About 11,000 Brampton residents contributed to the plan during dozens of community consultations over the past year. Beasley said it was clear that major changes would be in order.

His plan calls for a dramatic re-imagining of Brampton’s streets, economy, transit network and green spaces.

Beasley, the former chief planner of Vancouver, was hired to create the plan last May.

Twenty-three delegates from the community, including two young children and several teens, spoke after the presentation.

Now that the plan has been endorsed, city staff are expected to draft an implementation plan to kick start the vision, which will be examined by council at a later date. -CINEWS