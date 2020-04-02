Brampton issues first physical distancing fine after 311 call

BRAMPTON

It is about time all cities take a tough stance on those endangering themselves and others by not practising physical distancing. This week Brampton is informing its residents that they can now face steep fines residents are requested to report violators.

Mayor Patrick Brown announced the new bylaw and fines, ranging between $500 and $100,000 as part of the city’s plan to combat community spread of COVID-19.

“If residents wish to report a non-compliant business, the use of City-owned facilities that are closed (other than essential services) or gatherings of more than five people, they are asked to call 311. A bylaw enforcement officer and/or security personnel will investigate the complaint to ensure compliance and may lay charges when appropriate,” said the city in a release.

People can also contact Peel Public Health at 905-799-7700 to report non-compliant bars or restaurants, which must remain closed outside of takeout or delivery services.

It didn’t take long for the city to issue its first ticket under the new bylaw after a resident called 311 to report a backyard party in their neighbourhood the same day the new bylaw and fines were enacted.

“(Tuesday) night, a call came into 311 about a backyard party of 20 people who showed complete disregard for the physical distancing requirements of public health,” said Brown during a separate media conference call on April 1.

Visit www.brampton.ca for more information on the new bylaw and other measures taken by the city to combat the spread of COVID-19. Residents can also call 311 to report a violation of the new physical distancing bylaw.

A video of the backyard party was widely circulating on social media and it showed a loud and large party in progress that seemed as if it was happening in the non-COVID-19 era but was in fact happening in these terrible times.