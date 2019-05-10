Brampton man wins gold at Super Channel Championships

Brampton’s Satwinder Thind won gold in his 91 kg (Heavy) category at the 2019 Super Channel Championships in the City of Langford, B.C., from April 23-27.

The biggest Olympic boxing competition in Canada was hosted by Boxing BC and is significant as it took place a year prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

According to Boxing Canada’s website: “Satwinder Thind began boxing at the age of 15 when he found a pair of boxing gloves in his uncle’s garage. His brother and himself decided to put them on and to “fight” amicably. He enjoyed boxing right away and decided to join King of the Ring boxing club. Thereafter, he started watching videos of boxers such as Ali, Tyson and Mayweather to get inspired.” -CINEWS