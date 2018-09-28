Brampton MP Kamal Khera has new responsibilities

Brampton West’s MP Kamal Khera, has been appointed parliamentary secretary to the minister of International Development. This move gives her a higher profile than she had in her previous role as parliamentary secretary for National Revenue and Health Parliamentary secretary.

In all seventeen MPs were moved to new portfolios in an announcement made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Khera’s first assignment was to visit the Caribbean on behalf of the minister of International Development, Marie-Claude Bibeau, to support post-hurricane reconstruction, long-term climate and economic resilience, and advance gender equality in the region.

Khera made a series of announcements, including Canada’s commitment to contribute $9.25 million to the Caribbean Development Bank for Dominica’s Disaster Recovery and Resilience Project, and a $8.2-million project with the Caribbean Disaster and Emergency Management Agency.

Khera like many of the other first-time Liberal MPs in the region need to build their own personalities and ensure voters know what they’ve achieved since they were first elected in 2015. Unlike the Liberal wave back then, the upcoming 2019 elections are very much in the air and all sitting MPs in the Peel Region will have really fight to keep their seats from slipping away. -CINEWS