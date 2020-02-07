Brampton opens first community fridge

Recently ‘Road to Zero Waste’, a Toronto-based organization that collects surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, opened Brampton’s first community fridge at Sir John A. Macdonald Senior Public School.

Volunteers from the Khidmat Canada Foundation, Mississauga, will go around soliciting and collecting food from the community for the fridge.

Sir John A. Macdonald Senior Public School is located at 250 Centre St. in Brampton’s and has about 500 students. Prior to this latest initiative, the school used to give out grocery cards to the students in need.

Road to Zero Waste collects fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods, and cooked food from registered kitchens. The only food the organization doesn’t collect is unsealed or partially consumed food.

The community fridge is an extension of the outreach the school had already started, and contents of the fridge are available to anyone in need.