Brampton to hold recreation revitalized public information sessions

Residents are invited to a series of public meetings to discuss the plans.

Find out about the City’s plans to revitalize three of Brampton’s older community centres – Balmoral, Howden, and Chris Gibson Recreation Centres at the following public information sessions:

· Tuesday, April 3, 6:30-8:30 pm at Chris Gibson Recreation Centre (Auditorium)

· Wednesday, April 4, 6-8 pm at Chinguacousy Park Ski Chalet (Lower Lounge)

· Thursday, April 5, 6-8 pm at Howden Recreation Centre (Upstairs Lounge)

Highlights of the renewal strategy include:

· Constructing a new Howden Community Centre

· Expanding and renovating Balmoral Recreation Centre

· Expanding Chris Gibson Recreation Centre, including twinning the existing ice rink

Preliminary plans are also in place to renew other recreation centres in the Bramalea area. Details about the future of those facilities will be made available at a later date.

The renewal strategy was informed by consultation with Brampton residents, community groups, and businesses during the development of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. The strategy also takes into account Brampton’s recently completed Master Plans in the areas of Finance and Asset Management, to ensure the City is providing careful stewardship of taxpayer funds and following best practices in the management of our facilities.

“Brampton’s neighbourhood recreation centres play an important role in the local community and residents have been eager to see these aging facilities updated. On behalf of Council and staff, we look forward to sharing the renewal plans with the public and hearing their feedback,” said Mayor Linda Jeffrey.

Community centres are important spaces that make contribute greatly to fostering a sense of community. If you have something to say or would like to know more about the plans, make sure you attend one of these sessions. – CINEWS