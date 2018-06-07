Brampton Transit launches Customer Charter

Brampton Transit has launched its Customer Charter, a commitment to riders on how it is working to improve overall service quality and enhance the customers’ experience.

The items outlined in the Customer Charter reflect Brampton Transit’s priorities and items approved in the City’s budget process. The Brampton Transit team recognizes the importance of keeping customers updated on projects and initiatives throughout the year and educating the public on how budget commitments are allocated. The Charter strengthens Brampton Transit’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

A full list of Brampton Transit’s commitments is available online and customers are invited to check in on project status and timelines.

The Charter will be updated annually as projects are completed and new initiatives are added.

The following statement was issued by Mayor Linda Jeffrey: “Our residents need safe and reliable transit services to meet their daily commitments for work and family. Brampton is one of the fastest-growing transit providers in Canada and it is through regular customer and staff feedback that we ensure that service and customer experiences continue to improve. The Customer Charter demonstrates to our riders how we are continuing to listen and exceed their transit needs.” – CINEWS