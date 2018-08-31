Brave Combat Federation rope in Mercury Sports Entertainment as partner, promoter

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) In a bid to promote MMA in country, Brave Combat Federation, Asias largest mixed martial arts organisation, announced Mercury Sports Entertainment as its official partner and promoter in the country, it was announced on Monday.

The association is worth $5,00,000 deal that promises to establish itself as a prime international MMA property in India, according to a statement.

Commencing in December, the multi-city MMA league — Brave CF — will be held across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala and Nagaland.

Besides providing a platform to the Indian mixed martial artists to compete and hone their talent, the partnership will further expand to verticals such as the first of its kind Reality TV show, Gyms, Merchandise and Nutrition.

–IANS

gau/sed