Bravery award winning children cheered at R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Children who won the National Bravery Awards on Thursday participated in the 68th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath here to the loud cheers from the spectators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday presented the National Bravery Awards to 25 children, four of them posthumously, from different parts of the country.

Among the award winners were 15-year-old Sumit Mamgain from Uttrakhand who fought a leopard to save his cousin, and nine-year-old Sonu Mali from Rajasthan who saved his classmate from a four-foot long black cobra.

Tejasweeta Pradhan and Shivani Gond from Darjeeling showed immense courage in fearlessly helping the police and an NGO in uncovering an international sex racket leading to the arrest of the mastermind in Delhi.

Four children received the awards posthumously, including eight-year-old Tarh Peju from Arunachal Pradesh who sacrificed her life in an attempt to save two of her friends from drowning.

Lalhriatpuii from Mizoram sacrificed her life in an effort to save her cousin from a car accident.

Tushar Verma from Chhattisgarh lost his life as he tried to extinguish a fire in his neighbour’s shed.

Roluahpuii from Mizoram sacrificed her life in a bold effort of saving two girls from drowning.

The National Bravery Award Scheme was initiated by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) in 1957 to give recognition to children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service.

–IANS

vv/in/vt